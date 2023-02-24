Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico ( KTSM ) – The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Sunland Park police officer just after midnight on Friday.

The Sunland Park Police Department responded to 113 Calle Diaz just before midnight in Sunland Park for an intoxicated male who has been identified to be 42-year-old Leonardo Hernandez. According to officers, Hernandez had been in a verbal argument with two individuals at a home.

While officers were investigating the incident, Hernandez then revealed a handgun. At least one Sunland Park police officer then fired at least one round from his weapon. Hernandez was then struck by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital in El paso where he later died as a result of his injuries.

New Mexico State Police is currently handling this investigation.

Photo: Kimberly Madrigal – KTSM

Photo: Kimberly Madrigal – KTSM

