Open in App
Sunland Park, NM
See more from this location?
KTSM

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Sunland Park

By Brenda MedinaMelissa Luna,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTHjf_0kyWue6j00

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico ( KTSM ) – The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Sunland Park police officer just after midnight on Friday.

The Sunland Park Police Department responded to 113 Calle Diaz just before midnight in Sunland Park for an intoxicated male who has been identified to be 42-year-old Leonardo Hernandez. According to officers, Hernandez had been in a verbal argument with two individuals at a home.

While officers were investigating the incident, Hernandez then revealed a handgun. At least one Sunland Park police officer then fired at least one round from his weapon. Hernandez was then struck by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital in El paso where he later died as a result of his injuries.

New Mexico State Police is currently handling this investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH7he_0kyWue6j00
    Photo: Kimberly Madrigal – KTSM
  • Photo: Kimberly Madrigal – KTSM
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
12-year-old Las Cruces girl found
Las Cruces, NM16 hours ago
Property crimes in Las Cruces rise 27% in 2022
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
LCPD: Property crime jumps 27-percent
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
El Paso police arrest DPS agent after alleged assault
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
Man taken to the hospital after assault/shooting call in northeast El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Teen who police say pointed gun at El Paso police officer faces multiple charges
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Man wanted for deceptive business practices arrested in far east El Paso
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
3 people taken to hospital following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Transport semi carrying other vehicles catches fire on I-10 in El Paso
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
Woman arrested, accused of beating woman with bat, stealing vehicle in far east El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
3 hospitalized in serious central El Paso crash
El Paso, TX1 day ago
“Subject with weapon” detained by police near Bassett Center according to city rep
El Paso, TX2 days ago
City council approves renaming El Paso police headquarters after late police chief Allen
El Paso, TX1 day ago
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash on Transmountain
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
‘The family unit is suffering here’; City leaders and community discuss rising juvenile crime
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
1 person critically injured in crash that shuts down Transmountain for hours
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Neighbors gather to fight crime in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
2nd ’round table’ to tackle public safety after series of high-profile crimes in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Alameda Ave. closed east and westbound due to suspicious item in lower valley
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Border Patrol rescues 50 migrants found in stash house in northeast El Paso
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
Police arrest another teen for firing gun out of vehicle
El Paso, TX5 days ago
‘Suspicious item’ that closed down roads turns out to be suitcase
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Brush fire at Lincoln Park in south central El Paso caused by downed electrical wires
El Paso, TX3 days ago
El Pasoans React to Reason For Purple City Streetlights
El Paso, TX6 hours ago
El Pasoans Had A Few Things To Say After Hearing Of Tommy Gonzalez Firing
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
FBI El Paso to host agent recruitment event
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
Chamizal park in Juarez has 400 dying trees, 32 fell after last weekend’s storm
El Paso, TX1 day ago
High winds cause damage in El Paso, Las Cruces area
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Middle school in Alamogordo closed after roof damaged in wind storm
Alamogordo, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy