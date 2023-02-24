Open in App
Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls relaunches social media presence

By Jessie House,

6 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In efforts to better Glens Falls’s communication and outreach, the city has expanded its social media presence. The city hopes to utilize its social media accounts to effectively inform those of the community.

Get your tastebuds ready for Glens Falls Wing Fest

Mayor Bill Collins states, “Over the years, the City of Glens Falls hasn’t done a good job communicating what’s going on” “We’ve significantly ramped up our communication through traditional channels. Now, we’re now going to be able to directly communicate with the residents of Glens Falls and those who have an interest in coming to Glens Falls.” Collins hopes to use social media to announce information such as downtown events, road closures, dates/info for Fall and Spring pick-ups, public meetings and employment opportunities. “And this only scratches the surface of what we want to do for the residents of Glens Falls moving into the 21st
century,” continues Collins.

Glens Falls did start a YouTube page during COVID but Communications Director, Tim Drawbridge relaunches Glens Falls’ social media with the following pages.

Albany Police Athletic League visits Camp Chingachgook

Facebook: Glens Falls, New York – City
Twitter: @cityofGF
LinkedIN: City of Glens Falls
Instagram: cityofglensfallsny
YouTube: City of Glens Falls NY

