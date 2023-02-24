Glens Falls relaunches social media presence

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In efforts to better Glens Falls’s communication and outreach, the city has expanded its social media presence. The city hopes to utilize its social media accounts to effectively inform those of the community.

Mayor Bill Collins states, “Over the years, the City of Glens Falls hasn’t done a good job communicating what’s going on” “We’ve significantly ramped up our communication through traditional channels. Now, we’re now going to be able to directly communicate with the residents of Glens Falls and those who have an interest in coming to Glens Falls.” Collins hopes to use social media to announce information such as downtown events, road closures, dates/info for Fall and Spring pick-ups, public meetings and employment opportunities. “And this only scratches the surface of what we want to do for the residents of Glens Falls moving into the 21st

century,” continues Collins.

Glens Falls did start a YouTube page during COVID but Communications Director, Tim Drawbridge relaunches Glens Falls’ social media with the following pages.

Facebook: Glens Falls, New York – City

Twitter: @cityofGF

LinkedIN: City of Glens Falls

Instagram: cityofglensfallsny

YouTube: City of Glens Falls NY

