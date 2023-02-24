Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

Two Massachusetts counties at medium risk of COVID-19 infections

By Ashley Shook,

6 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC , all counties in Massachusetts are at low risk except for Franklin and Worcester which are at medium risk.

State public health officials reported 85 new confirmed deaths and 3,850 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 637
• 5-9 years: 323
• 10-14 years: 351
• 15-19 years: 433
• 20-29 years: 987
• 30-39 years: 1,008
• 40-49 years: 857
• 50-59 years: 969
• 60-69 years: 1,024
• 70-79 years: 910
• 80+ years: 797

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,492 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,524,668 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.74%

Hospitalizations:

On February 21st, there were 183 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 618 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 58 patients in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 486 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 3,850
• Total Cases: 2,018,344
• New Deaths: 85
• Total Deaths: 22,217

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 1,230
• New Deaths: 17
• Total Deaths: 1,914

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,632,017
• First booster doses administered: 3,508,579
• Second booster doses administered: 1,635,795

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

(CDC)

Hampden County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 361
• Total Confirmed Cases: 171,538
• New Deaths: 8
• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,129

Hampshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 100
• Total Confirmed Cases: 39,606
• New Deaths: 4
• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 448

Franklin County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 23
• Total Confirmed Cases: 14,693
• New Deaths: 1
• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 191

Berkshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 123
• Total Confirmed Cases: 35,236
• New Deaths: 4
• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 478

Community Policy