Albany Police Athletic League visits Camp Chingachgook

PILOT KNOB, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Students from the Albany Police Athletic League spent part of their February break enjoying winter activities on Lake George. On Thursday, February 23, students and mentors headed up to Pilot Knob to spend the day at the Capital District YMCA’s Camp Chingachgook.

“Bringing youth to experience nature is at the heart of what we do at camp,” said Camp Chingachgook Executive Director Jiné Andreozzi, “We believe in creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community for all. A huge part of our mission is to show our communities that every season is a great time to be at camp and reconnect with nature right here in the heart of the Adirondacks. We are excited to restart our relationship with PAL after the pandemic caused a hiatus to our 10+ years of annual winter, spring, and summer events for their program.”

Despite a snowy start to the day and shoveling their way out of the PAL headquarters, over 20 kids headed north and enjoyed sledding, working on team-building skills, and enjoying outdoor winter activities. They ended the day with a sweet treat, roasting marshmallows for the classic campfire favorite, s’mores.

The Albany Police Athletic League is a youth development program that brings kids and police officers together in non-law enforcement settings. PAL provides several educational, recreational, and athletic programs to more than 2,000 Albany youth each year.

