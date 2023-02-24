Open in App
Lee County, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Strange vibes in Lee County as Hurricane Ian leads to a slow Spring Break start

By Alexia Tsiropoulos,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NfRN_0kyWrqHA00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Most hotels and resorts are used to being fully booked during spring break, but ahead of this year, that will not be the case across Lee County.

“Well, it’s been a slow start,” Doug Babcock, Tween Waters President and CEO, said.

This year, both Captiva’s Tween Waters Resort and Fort Myers Beach Pink Shell are anticipating a quiet spring break season.

“The booking window has certainly contracted,” said Babcock. “Normally, this time of year, people are booking three and four months ahead of time.”

And Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina General Manager Bill Waichulis agree.

“When you look at a business here on the beach, I think for spring break is mainly gonna be the FEMA families that we’re housing,” he said.

Although Pink Shell officially opened bookings to the public, there is still plenty of rebuilding to do.

“With the swim advisory right now, you got to have a pool for them, and we will bring a pool online in about 30 days,” Waichulis said.

The newest numbers from the Lee County Tourist Development Council show from October to December, we saw a 45% decrease in its resort tax. And nearly 20% fewer people are staying at hotels and rentals.

But starting in April through the summer months, both resorts anticipate tourism to increase.

“Booking window now we’re looking at is about two to three weeks out,” Babcock said. “It’s certainly picking up, or April is looking very, very strong.”

Both said bookings are starting to increase though for the summer months, and once they do, It will help kick-start the local economy since the hurricane.

