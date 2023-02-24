Upper Black Eddy Teacher Celebrated for Her Unique Methods of Teaching Language

The teacher is known by students and staff for her fun ways of teaching the Spanish language. Photo by River Valley Waldorf School

A Bucks County educator is being acknowledged for her unique, fun, and engaging methods of teaching a foreign language to her students.

River Valley Waldorf School, located at 1395 Bridgeton Hill Road in Upper Black Eddy , is celebrating one of their educators for their teaching methods. Ivone Martinez, known as “Profesora Martinez” by students and staff, teaches Spanish to her students and uses fun and engaging teaching methods to instill important lessons.

“As a native Spanish speaker and gifted educator she brings a joyful and immersive experience to the classroom,” the school said online.

“She uses music, dance, and art to build students’ interest and understanding, and to lay the groundwork for a lifelong love of language.”

The school utilizes Waldorf education methods, which use mediums like music, dance, theater, writing, and literature to teach students. Martinez’ teaching methods fit right into the curriculum of her fellow educators.