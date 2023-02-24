US stocks fall after new inflation data boosts outlook the Fed will stay aggressive

Stock traders Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US stocks slid on Friday after key inflation data came in hotter than expected.

Core PCE, the central bank's preferred inflation measure, rose 0.6% in January, higher than economists' estimates.

Bond yields jumped, with the 10-year Treasury rising eight basis points to 3.96%.

US stocks dipped on Friday as investors brace for a more hawkish Federal Reserve after key inflation data for January came in hotter than expected.

Core Personal Consumption Expenditure data, the central bank's preferred inflation measure, increased 0.6% from a month earlier, higher than economists' estimates and the most since June.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average were all headed for a losing week after swinging between gains and losses over the past few trading sessions. The S&P 500 is on track for its worst week since mid-December.

Treasury yields jumped, with the two-year yield hitting 4.79%, its highest level since 2007. The 10-year yield rose eight basis points to 3.96%

"We've got an extremely difficult economy to read," Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said. "People may be reading a bit too much into the moment in terms of economic strength — relative to the way things could look very differently in a quarter or two."

