WTWO/WAWV

Illinois police warn people to be vigilant on ‘National Day of Hate’

By Andrew Smith,

6 days ago

CHICAGO — Police in Illinois are warning people to be vigilant Saturday after state police said they have seen an increase in “domestic violent extremist messaging” announcing the day as “National Day of Hate.”

In a statement released Thursday, Illinois State Police said they are encouraging people to be vigilant and there is no information to take action on as of now.

LGBTQ+ concerns grow as contentious bill advances

State police said Neo-Nazi and anti-Semite groups are encouraging hate actions over the weekend.

“The Illinois Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center has been in communication with community organizations and will continue to monitor all intelligence platforms,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the Chicago Police Department issued a similar statement.

“The Chicago Police Department is aware of the online posts regarding February 25, 2023,” the statement read. “At this time, there is no actionable intelligence and we continue to actively monitor the situation.”

Chicago police said they are working closely with members, leaders and organizations within the Jewish and faith-based communities.

50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein said in a tweet Chicago police officers are paying “special attention” to Jewish institutions, synagogues and other places of worship.

State police said the public should report any illegal and or suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

What is National Day of Hate?

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “National Day of Hate,” a day they said could include anti-Semitic and white supremacist propaganda distributions and banners, is Feb. 25.

“This anti-Semitic proposed event has instructed like-minded individuals to drop banners, place stickers and flyers, and vandalize by way of graffiti as forms of biased so-called activism,” a community alert from Chicago police read. “These organizers request that potential actions be recorded and/or photographed to submit online.”

The ADL said the day was originally proposed by an Iowa-based neo-Nazi group.

Like law enforcement, the ADL is urging people to review safety plans, remain vigilant and report people committing anti-Semitic activities to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

