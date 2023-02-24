Open in App
Glades County, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: “The Ghost of the Glades” exhibit features rare alligators

By Rachel Anderson,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbahB_0kyWpRTX00

GLADES COUNTY, Fla.– Gatorama just got even more exciting!

A brand new exhibit opens today!

It’s called The Ghosts of The Glades, and it features special, rare alligators that you’ll likely never see live to adulthood in the wild.

They’re known as leucistic pied alligators. They have light colored spots and features that make them stand out and fall victim to predators in the wild.

At Gatorama, they now have a cozy space to call home where they can safely grow to adulthood!

For more information on visiting Gatorama, head to this website.

