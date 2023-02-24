Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
Paso Robles Daily News

Person rescued from riverbed in early morning hours

By News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248UtT_0kyWpPi500

Individual was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency, was transported to local hospital

Paso Robles Emergency Services received a medical call at approximately 2 a.m. this morning, reporting a person in distress in the middle of the Salinas Riverbed who kept losing communication with dispatchers. Paso Robles Police officers and Paso Robles Fire Department immediately responded and conducted a search inside the riverbed, but were unable to locate the individual.

After discontinuing the search, the person was able to reconnect with dispatchers at around 4:30 a.m. As a result, the police and fire departments promptly returned to the area and were able to locate the victim by 5:30 a.m. However, due to the individual being located on an island surrounded by rapid-moving water, they requested assistance from the North County Water Rescue team.

As of 5:45 a.m., the water rescue team was on their way to the area to assist with the extrication of the person who was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. Finally, at 6:14 a.m., the individual was successfully rescued from the riverbed and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Details regarding the person’s condition were not immediately available, and it is unclear how the individual ended up in distress in the riverbed. Further updates on this incident may be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

-Report contributed to by Anthony Reed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paso Robles, CA newsLocal Paso Robles, CA
4 people rescued from roof of car in Paso Robles after getting stranded in floodwaters
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Downtown parking program updates go into effect
Paso Robles, CA2 hours ago
Death notices for Feb. 11-21
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Highway 41 in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA2 days ago
2 residents displaced after ceiling collapses in Grover Beach home
Grover Beach, CA5 days ago
Update: SLO County sheriff locates missing 3-year-old boy
Arroyo Grande, CA6 days ago
Some on edge in Orcutt neighborhood severely damaged by sinkhole flooding last month
Orcutt, CA5 days ago
Overturned vehicle causing traffic backup on Hwy 101 in SLO
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
SLO County man killed in Highway 101 car crash identified
Santa Maria, CA7 days ago
Heavy traffic on Highway 101 after Grapevine closure
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA7 days ago
SLO residents forced to evacuate after tree topples during storm: ‘Felt like an earthquake’
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Man arrested on suspicion of purchasing stolen catalytic converters
Santa Maria, CA6 days ago
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 13-19
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Snowy roads on the Cuesta Grade cause traffic delays on Highway 101
Atascadero, CA7 days ago
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, weapons
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Pismo Beach removes beloved Shell Beach bench. What will happen to it?
Pismo Beach, CA5 days ago
Letter: Parents of missing boy plead for help with search effort
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
School district advises precautions during stormy weather
Paso Robles, CA7 days ago
Looking Back to 1932: Business group plans airport near Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA3 hours ago
Police search for man who robbed bank in Arroyo Grande while decked out in Cal Poly gear
Arroyo Grande, CA4 days ago
Active police presence at Hearst Castle State Park
San Simeon, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy