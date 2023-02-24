Person rescued from riverbed in early morning hours

Individual was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency, was transported to local hospital

– Paso Robles Emergency Services received a medical call at approximately 2 a.m. this morning, reporting a person in distress in the middle of the Salinas Riverbed who kept losing communication with dispatchers. Paso Robles Police officers and Paso Robles Fire Department immediately responded and conducted a search inside the riverbed, but were unable to locate the individual.

After discontinuing the search, the person was able to reconnect with dispatchers at around 4:30 a.m. As a result, the police and fire departments promptly returned to the area and were able to locate the victim by 5:30 a.m. However, due to the individual being located on an island surrounded by rapid-moving water, they requested assistance from the North County Water Rescue team.

As of 5:45 a.m., the water rescue team was on their way to the area to assist with the extrication of the person who was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. Finally, at 6:14 a.m., the individual was successfully rescued from the riverbed and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Details regarding the person’s condition were not immediately available, and it is unclear how the individual ended up in distress in the riverbed. Further updates on this incident may be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

-Report contributed to by Anthony Reed.