How Vincent and Lowry compare as starters. And where things stand with Lowry and Heat

Kyle Lowry has started 677 consecutive games in which he has appeared, the sixth-longest streak among active players.

Whether that streak reaches 678 rests solely with Erik Spoelstra, and it’s a decision that looms possibly as early as next week.

Lowry, who missed his seventh consecutive game with knee soreness on Friday, has been targeting a return next week, according to someone briefed on the situation. But the Heat wants to make sure he has regained all of his mobility before he resumes playing.

“He’s working and making sure that he’s healthy,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday, without offering a timeline. “We want to get him feeling right and get him the way he’s capable of moving.”

According to two people briefed on the situation, Lowry and Heat officials have spoken about moving forward together this season, after the trade deadline passed without the Heat finding an appealing opportunity to trade him.

Any lingering issues involving Lowry and the Heat have been resolved — and that, along with optimism about his knee — contributed to the Heat’s decision to use its two open roster spots on power rotation players (Kevin Love and Cody Zeller), as opposed to allocating one to a point guard in the buyout market.

With Lowry due $29 million next season in the final year of a three-year contract, a trade could be revisited this offseason, depending on how this season plays out. But Lowry said before the deadline that he preferred to stay with the Heat.

Lowry is at least aware of the possibility that he could move to a bench role, though that decision is still pending and could hinge in part on how the Heat and point guard Gabe Vincent play during this three-game road trip — which continues Saturday in Charlotte and ends Monday in Philadelphia.

Lowry possibly could return for next Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia, but the situation is fluid.

Among active players, only Chris Paul (1194), LeBron James, Demar DeRozan, Damian Lillard and Steph Curry have started more consecutive games than Lowry, who has started every game he has played since Jan. 30, 2013.

Here’s how Vincent’s numbers in 11 starts - entering Friday’s game in Milwaukee - compare with Lowry’s numbers in his 44 appearances, all starts:

▪ Record: The Heat entered Friday with a 7-4 mark in Vincent’s starts, compared with 22-22 in Lowry’s.

▪ Performance with the other starters: When Vincent plays with starters Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin, the Heat has outscored opponents by 39 points in 98 minutes while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 33.9 percent on threes.

When Lowry starts with the four other starters, Miami is a plus 17 in 293 minutes, while shooting 47.3 percent overall and 36.5 percent on threes.

▪ Ratings with each on the court: Miami averages 116 points per 100 possessions and allows 114 per 100 when Vincent starts, compared with 111 and 112 for Lowry.

▪ Scoring: Vincent is averaging 15.9 as a starter, which would be 14th among NBA starting point guards. Lowry averages 12, which is 18th.

As a starter, Vincent is shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.9 on threes, compared with 39.6 and 33.3 for Lowry.

▪ Other areas : Lowry has the edge over Vincent in rebounds per game (4.3 to 2.9) and assists (5.3 to 2.9) and turnovers (2.0 to 2.2) in games that both start.

▪ Defensive metrics: This is where Vincent has a clear edge, even though Lowry remains skilled at drawing charges.

Beyond averaging more steals than Lowry as a starter (1.8 to 1.1), Vincent entered the NBA’s post All-Star break schedule tied with Ja Morant among all NBA point guards in defensive field goal percentage against (42.4). As perspective, players guarded by Vincent shoot 45.5 percent in all games this season.

Lowry stands at 141st overall and seventh worst among starting point guards in that category, allowing players he’s guarding to shoot 49.9 percent, compared with 47.2 those players shoot overall.

In fairness, that defensive field goal percentage statistic does not take into account double teams and blow-bys.

Lowry declined interview requests on Thursday. Vincent has been deferential in his praise of Lowry and how he has helped him develop.

YURTSEVEN’S EARTHQUAKE RELIEF EFFORTS

Heat center Omer Yurtseven, who has Turkish roots, has been busy doing whatever he can from Miami to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

With much of his family still in Turkey, it has been a way for Yurtseven to feel like he’s playing a part in the relief efforts despite being thousands of miles away.

“It’s just hard being away,” said Yurtseven, who played for the Turkish national team in World Cup qualifying games this past summer. “But also, we’re in such a great time where we can send help to the area through many means. That’s how I can kind of relieve that feeling of being away and not being able to help, and that helplessness.”

Among the ways Yurtseven has tried to help is a fundraising event he hosted for earthquake relief efforts in Wynwood earlier this month.

Yurtseven said his cousin’s family was affected by the earthquake, but “they were able to get out of the houses before they collapsed.”

“It doesn’t take anything from anybody just to send prayer — that even counts,” Yurtseven said. “I think every bit counts and that event that I did spread more awareness. I think it worked. It helps that feeling of not being able to do anything because you are able to push the needle even if it’s just an inch.”

Miami Herald sportswriter Anthony Chiang contributed to this report.