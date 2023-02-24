Soulmates Cancelled at AMC, Reversing Sci-Fi Anthology's Season 2 Renewal

Soulmates aren’t forever, after all.

AMC has cancelled the sci-fi anthology nearly three years after the conclusion of Season 1, reversing a Season 2 renewal that predated the series’ 2020 premiere.

Created by Emmy winners Will Bridges ( Black Mirror ) and Brett Goldstein ( Ted Lasso ), Soulmates was set 15 years in the future, when science had made a discovery that changed the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally told you who your soulmate was.

Each of the six installments featured a different cast and explored an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test, and the impact of those results. Malin Akerman ( Billions ), Kingsley Ben-Adir ( High Fidelity ), Betsy Brandt ( Breaking Bad ), Sonya Cassidy ( Lodge 49 ), David Costabile ( Breaking Bad ) JJ Feild ( TURN: Washington’s Spies ), Charlie Heaton ( Stranger Things ) and Sarah Snook ( Succession ) headlined episodes during Season 1.

AMC previously reversed renewals for 61st Street ‘s second and final season (which had already been filmed in its entirety) and the AMC+ originals Moonhaven and Pantheon . The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

