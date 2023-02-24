Open in App
Rochelle Park, NJ
See more from this location?
Indy100

YouTuber charged with terroristic threats after knife prank backfires

By Ariana Baio,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyLjx_0kyWnxk300

YouTuber Nas EBK has been arrested in connection to making terroristic threats at a grocery store in New Jersey.

Nas EBK, whose real name is Nasir Valenzuela, is a 19-year-old YouTuber and rapper with 34k subscribers.

Besides his rap videos, Valenzuela also participates in “prank” videos with other YouTubers. And it seems he took one prank too far back in January after wielding a knife while at a ShopRite in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

In a now-private video on the YouTube channel Buba100x, Valenzuela allegedly harassed ShopRite employees and then brandishes a scalpel-style knife after one employee became angry at Valenzuela’s harassment.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Valenzuela allegedly threatened the employee and kicked him before leaving the store - all of which was supposedly filmed in the video.

“Note to potential criminals, if you commit a crime, and happen to record it, maybe forgo posting the crime to the internet,” Rochelle Park Police wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Valenzuela was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, simple assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

He is currently in custody at Bergen County Jail.

According to a report from Dexerto , Valenzuela participated in a similar prank at an airport where he allegedly threatened to stab man who did not recognize him.

Meanwhile, Valenzuela’s management posted the 19-year-old’s mugshot to his Instagram account on Thursday with text that read, “Free Nas EBK."


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fla. student to be charged as adult after attacking staffer who took Nintendo Switch
Palm Coast, FL1 day ago
Video of St. Louis Man Shooting Person in Broad Daylight Sparks Outrage
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Predator who tried to lure young girls to start ‘incest family’ gets 27 years
Bigfork, MT22 hours ago
Crew that beat 79-year-old in NYC jewelry heist made off with $1.1M
New York City, NY1 day ago
Kay Flock And 7 Others Indicted On Federal Racketeering Conspiracy Charges
Manhattan, NY6 days ago
Judge rejects Sonoma woman’s 2nd bid to dismiss fake attempted kidnapping case
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
Boosie Badazz Hopes Nipsey Hussle's Killer Gets Stabbed To Death In Prison By Crips
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Stand-up comedian wanted for NYC subway shooting
New York City, NY4 days ago
Influencer facing backlash for hosting 'meet and greet' with her 3-year-old daughter
Dallas, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy