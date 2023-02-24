YouTuber charged with terroristic threats after knife prank backfires

YouTuber Nas EBK has been arrested in connection to making terroristic threats at a grocery store in New Jersey.

Nas EBK, whose real name is Nasir Valenzuela, is a 19-year-old YouTuber and rapper with 34k subscribers.

Besides his rap videos, Valenzuela also participates in “prank” videos with other YouTubers. And it seems he took one prank too far back in January after wielding a knife while at a ShopRite in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

In a now-private video on the YouTube channel Buba100x, Valenzuela allegedly harassed ShopRite employees and then brandishes a scalpel-style knife after one employee became angry at Valenzuela’s harassment.

Valenzuela allegedly threatened the employee and kicked him before leaving the store - all of which was supposedly filmed in the video.

“Note to potential criminals, if you commit a crime, and happen to record it, maybe forgo posting the crime to the internet,” Rochelle Park Police wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Valenzuela was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, simple assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

He is currently in custody at Bergen County Jail.

According to a report from Dexerto , Valenzuela participated in a similar prank at an airport where he allegedly threatened to stab man who did not recognize him.

Meanwhile, Valenzuela’s management posted the 19-year-old’s mugshot to his Instagram account on Thursday with text that read, “Free Nas EBK."







