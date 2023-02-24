Open in App
Lincoln, NE
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Nebraska Football: Previewing Goals for Cornhuskers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

By Brandon Cavanaugh,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAm0a_0kyWnwrK00

Three former Nebraska Cornhuskers will get an opportunity to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

While the 2022 Nebraska football team didn’t visit Indianapolis to contend in the Big Ten Championship Game, three members are headed there for a different purpose. Starting Feb. 28, the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium where Trey Palmer, Travis Vokolek, and Ochaun Mathis can all prove scouts right and silence any doubters.

All have different challenges facing them in a bid to up their draft stock come April. Let’s run through what hurdles they need to clear to get more love from coaches and owners in The League.

Trey Palmer, WR

Nebraska’s single-season receiving yardage leader has undeniable game-changing speed. With a solid initial burst, he fills slot receiver roles well and should carry that banner for any vertical passing game while easily getting a roster spot on talent alone.

But questions still no doubt exist about physically engaging defenders one-on-one. Defenses often honed in on Palmer as the rightly billed biggest offensive weapon the Huskers had last season and drew extra attention as a result.

Engaging with NFL franchises to show enthusiasm for growing into a more versatile wideout who can give as much as he takes from bullies in the secondary is easily his biggest challenge.

Current Draft Prediction: Fourth or Fifth Round

Travis Vokolek, TE

Vokolek comes into the event having shown a genuine work ethic and reliable hands as a pass catcher. He’s also displayed an exceptional sense of timing with an intuitive ability to adjust as necessary to catch seemingly uncatchable throws.

His biggest uncertainty heading into the combine is how his blocking talents translate to the professional level. Excelling in strength-based drills along with high marks in the broad jump may help shove some of those concerns aside.

Current Draft Prediction: Undrafted Free Agent

Ochaun Mathis, Edge

Mathis was a respectable force on Nebraska’s defensive line and offers a great deal of raw athleticism as a developing edge rusher. Defensive coordinators with an affinity for spin moves off the line likely have their eyes on him, plus he offers steady lateral run support.

Like Vokolek, he needs to underscore that he has the potential to engage some of the largest, most athletic human beings in all of sports. While he’ll eventually have to prove he can push past guards and tackles wherever he lands, cone drills like the shuttle run allow him to tick off any boxes about hip movement.

Current Draft Prediction: Fifth Round

— Written by Brandon Cavanaugh, part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Be sure to follow him on Twitter ( @Bcav402 ). To contact him, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nebraska State newsLocal Nebraska State
Report: Brian Kelly Hiring Former College Football Head Coach To LSU Staff
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Colorado projected to finish with just four wins in Deion Sanders' first year
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple NFL Teams Reportedly Out On Aaron Rodgers
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Four-Star 2024 Linebacker Edwin Spillman Confirms He Will Make Official Visit to Ohio State, Five-star 2025 TE Davon Mitchell Puts OSU in His Top 11
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Kansas Football Makes Huge Announcement For 2023 Season
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Sean Payton Makes Clear Statement About Russell Wilson's Office
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: 1 NFL Team Is Seeking A New Stadium
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Ravens GM Provides Update On Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys Announce Decision On Tyron Smith's Future With Franchise
Dallas, TX1 day ago
BREAKING: Titans coach Luke Steckel leaving team for Chicago Bears
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Packers GM Provides Aaron Rodgers Update At NFL Combine
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Chiefs Named 'Team To Watch' To Land Star Wide Receiver
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Cowboys Insider Believes Team Could Be Trying To Trade For Veteran Receiver
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Rival Big Ten Coach Reacts To Fran McCaffery Staredown
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Browns GM Has Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson's Massive Contract
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Makes Thoughts On Packers Very Clear
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Andy Reid Names 2 Chiefs Wide Receivers Who Will Have Larger Roles In 2023
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Andy Reid Sends Clear Statement About Eric Bieniemy Leaving For Commanders
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sean Payton: Broncos 'Continue To Talk' About Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Staff
Denver, CO1 day ago
Buffs Targeting FSU Commitment Davis, Who Could Soon Visit Boulder
Boulder, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy