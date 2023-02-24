Nebraska Football: Previewing Goals for Cornhuskers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Three former Nebraska Cornhuskers will get an opportunity to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

While the 2022 Nebraska football team didn’t visit Indianapolis to contend in the Big Ten Championship Game, three members are headed there for a different purpose. Starting Feb. 28, the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium where Trey Palmer, Travis Vokolek, and Ochaun Mathis can all prove scouts right and silence any doubters.

All have different challenges facing them in a bid to up their draft stock come April. Let’s run through what hurdles they need to clear to get more love from coaches and owners in The League.

Trey Palmer, WR

Nebraska’s single-season receiving yardage leader has undeniable game-changing speed. With a solid initial burst, he fills slot receiver roles well and should carry that banner for any vertical passing game while easily getting a roster spot on talent alone.

But questions still no doubt exist about physically engaging defenders one-on-one. Defenses often honed in on Palmer as the rightly billed biggest offensive weapon the Huskers had last season and drew extra attention as a result.

Engaging with NFL franchises to show enthusiasm for growing into a more versatile wideout who can give as much as he takes from bullies in the secondary is easily his biggest challenge.

Current Draft Prediction: Fourth or Fifth Round

Travis Vokolek, TE

Vokolek comes into the event having shown a genuine work ethic and reliable hands as a pass catcher. He’s also displayed an exceptional sense of timing with an intuitive ability to adjust as necessary to catch seemingly uncatchable throws.

His biggest uncertainty heading into the combine is how his blocking talents translate to the professional level. Excelling in strength-based drills along with high marks in the broad jump may help shove some of those concerns aside.

Current Draft Prediction: Undrafted Free Agent

Ochaun Mathis, Edge

Mathis was a respectable force on Nebraska’s defensive line and offers a great deal of raw athleticism as a developing edge rusher. Defensive coordinators with an affinity for spin moves off the line likely have their eyes on him, plus he offers steady lateral run support.

Like Vokolek, he needs to underscore that he has the potential to engage some of the largest, most athletic human beings in all of sports. While he’ll eventually have to prove he can push past guards and tackles wherever he lands, cone drills like the shuttle run allow him to tick off any boxes about hip movement.

Current Draft Prediction: Fifth Round

