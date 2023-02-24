Open in App
Portland, OR
WSB Radio

Walmart closing two more stores week after announcement of closings in five states

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
Walmart will close two more stores next month, the retail giant said, a week after they announced the closing of seven other locations.

A spokesman for the company sent a letter to Portland officials saying the store at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue and one at Hayden Meadows will be closed. The letter said the locations were underperforming and that the decision to close both were based on “several factors.”

Walmart closing seven locations; last pickup and delivery-only locations

The two locations will close on March 24, according to Willamette Week . Around 580 employees will be laid off, the paper reported. According to the company, employees can apply at other Walmart locations.

“All employees at Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza are eligible to transfer their employment to other stores and we hope they will continue their careers with Walmart,” Lauren Willis, Walmart Global Communications Director for the Western U.S. said.

Last week, Walmart announced store closings this year in Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arkansas and Florida.

