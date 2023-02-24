Snow In The Grapevine Forces Closure Of 5 Freeway North Of Castaic

Snow has closed both directions of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Friday.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m. 5 Freeway Remains Closed

Crews are dealing with snow along an approximately 20-mile stretch of the 5 Freeway, with the snow line going as south as Templin Highway, according to Caltrans officials.

“Over a foot of snow has fallen at some of the corridor’s highest elevations,” Caltrans officials said.

There is no estimated time of when the 5 Freeway will reopen.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) have closed the northbound 5 Freeway at Parker Road due to snow and dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine, according to officials.

The closure comes as the coldest storm of the year is over most of Southern California, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

By Saturday, snow levels are expected to drop below 2,000 feet, with up to 12 inches of snow possible in the L.A. County mountains.

With the mixture of snow and high winds, visibility is significantly reduced making for dangerous driving conditions.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

