Hanover, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hanover Township Recreation is Broadway Bound

By Laura Ali,

6 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ - Hanover Township Recreation is hosting an afternoon of The Play That goes Wrong.

This Oliver Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.  The Broadway-bound trip is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023. The bus leaves promptly at 10:15 a.m. from the Hanover Township Community Center. Tickets cost $110/per person and this covers the Orchestra seating ticket and transportation. The bus arrives in plenty of time to enjoy lunch at a local restaurant.

Registration is now open via Community Pass or in person at the Hanover Township Recreation Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7ay5_0kyWlJwl00

