Hanover Township Recreation is Broadway Bound

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ - Hanover Township Recreation is hosting an afternoon of The Play That goes Wrong.

This Oliver Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. The Broadway-bound trip is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023. The bus leaves promptly at 10:15 a.m. from the Hanover Township Community Center. Tickets cost $110/per person and this covers the Orchestra seating ticket and transportation. The bus arrives in plenty of time to enjoy lunch at a local restaurant.

Registration is now open via Community Pass or in person at the Hanover Township Recreation Department.



