"If he needed a kidney, I’ll give it to him right now" - Karl Malone on why he trusts John Stockton for life

By Nicole Ganglani,

6 days ago

What made the duo of Karl Malone and John Stockton so lethal is that their pick-and-roll chemistry was off the charts. Until today, Malone thinks that nobody has run the pick-and-roll better than them.

Karl Malone and John Stockton

Despite never winning a championship ring together, Karl Malone and John Stockton are one of the best duos in NBA history. They spearheaded the best era of Utah Jazz basketball, but it was just unfortunate that they ran into Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Chicago Bulls. Still, Malone and Stockton will always be remembered for their contributions, particularly as one of the best pick-and-roll partners in basketball history. That’s why until this very day, Malone believes that nobody could top his and his point guard’s signature move.

“We were committed. We were committed to the coaching staff, trusted their plays, and committed to our teammates. I don’t call what they’re doing now as pick-and-roll. Pick-and-pop, pick-and-slip, slip-and-pick,” Malone said in an interview with KUTV 2 News Salt Lake City.

What made Stock the best teammate

Malone also added that one of the reasons why he and Stock had such great chemistry is because they trusted each other — on and off the court. While Malone admitted that he often doesn’t listen to just anyone, Stockton was one of the few people he’d listen to on the court. The Mailman admitted that there were times when he’d bump heads with his point guard, but the best part about that was they always made it right afterwards.

“I trusted John Stockton. People don’t realize this. I don’t like it when people tell me to stop, but if you go back and watch so many of our games and he’d do that to me all the time,” Malone added.

True to Malone’s words, the trust between him and Stockton showed on the court. In their time as pick-and-roll partners throughout their career, Malone averaged 25.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while Stockton ranked up 13.5 points and 10.8 assists. There’s a reason why the phrase “Stockton and Malone” will notably be associated with the NBA forever.

The trust between the duo never faded away

Until this day, Malone said that he and Stockton have kept in touch with each other. Normally, it’s teammates who have won a ring or rings together that keep their bond even after they retire, but not for this duo. The trust and friendship between this duo transitioned smoothly off the court to the point that Malone said he’d even go as far as donating his kidney to Stock, if he ever needed one.

“Yeah. We reconnected over the last three years, and it’s been so amazing so we visited each other at our places. We visited each other in Alaska. It’s pretty neat. Stock is that brother. He’s that brother. If he needs a kidney, I’ll give it to him right now,” Malone said.

Speaking from a general basketball point of view, it’s nice to witness one of the best duos of all time stick with each other after all these years. It goes to show how basketball, particularly a pick-and-roll play, can build bonds that last a lifetime. Malone and Stockton will always be associated with each other until the end of time.

