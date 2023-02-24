Open in App
Lansing, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Things to Do: Grab some ice skates and join the Ladies Silver Blades

By Tianna Jenkins,

6 days ago
This week's Things to Do is for the ladies. You're going to want to lace up your ice skates because the Ladies Silver Blades wants you to hit the ice with them.

On Thursdays from 9:30 until 11:20 a.m., you'll find the group of ladies gracefully gliding across the ice at Suburban Ice in East Lansing.

"Some of whom skated as children and then life got in the way, and so they didn't skate for a long time, and then, they came back to it," said president Diane Van Aken.

Ladies Silver Blades was started in 1973, and they are celebrating their 50th year.

"Some have skated continuously since they were young. Some started as an adult. And most everybody is retired at this point, but there are some people that are still working and carve out this space," Van Aken said.

Skating, fellowship, yummy snacks and just fun times are all things you'll get to experience. And classes are a part of the group.

"We have a coach, and she teaches us. We have various levels of skaters in our group," Van Aken said. "Some have competed at an adult nationals and enjoyed the experience. And there's others that don't want to compete at all. So this group is a social group, but we do participate in the rink's holiday show and in their spring show."

They dress up in costumes for the spring show. Although they aren't professionals, they still do pretty good busting some moves on the ice.

"We usually do a pinwheel, which is our signature move," Van Aken said.

Beth Hubbell has been a part of the group for 45 years. She says the positive environment is what has kept her coming back.

"There's a lot of camaraderie with these women because they're fun active people, and it's just been a good fit for me. So I just still enjoy it. Skating a little more carefully now that I that I'm older, and let's just say sort of classic vintage maybe," Hubbell said.

The group is looking for younger people and people with flexible schedules but have open arms to ladies who want to join.

The club operates from September until mid June, so you still have time to get out there.

"You can come and try it out for a couple of weeks. No charge for that. Just we always still pay for ice time, but you don't have to join the club for a couple of weeks. If you'd like it, you know we'd be happy to have you," Hubbell said.

Cost per ice time is $5, and annual dues for the club is $78.

If you have your own skates, that's great, bring them with you. If not, you can rent them at the rink.

For more information, click here .

