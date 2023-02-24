Table Talk: On the road for the Nordic Fire Festival

This week's Table Talk takes us to the Eaton County Fairgrounds to learn about this weekends Nordic Fire Festival that kicks off Friday with a burning viking ship!
Watch the segment in the video player above.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter
Like us on Facebook
Comments / 0