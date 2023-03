Try This: World-class music (that even newcomers can appreciate) with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Reminder: no video or photography is permitted during a performance. Photo by Thomas J. Russo for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

What we tried

What not to miss:

What we’re still talking about:

We hear the balcony is one of the best spots for sound quality in the theater. Photo by the INDYtoday team

How you can experience this:

The Hilbert Circle Theatre was built in 1916. Photo by the INDYtoday team

Things to know if you go:

Experience: DeHaan Classical Series

DeHaan Classical Series Price: $10+

$10+ Website: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Address: 45 Monument Circle, Indianapolis

45 Monument Circle, Indianapolis Hours: Performance times vary

Performance times vary Parking: Express Park at 20 N. Pennsylvania St. connects to a covered passage to the Hilbert Circle Theatre’s east entrance.

Express Park at 20 N. Pennsylvania St. connects to a covered passage to the Hilbert Circle Theatre’s east entrance. Dress code: Dress for the experience you want, whether that’s snappy casual for a laid-back evening, or formal attire for date night.

Dress for the experience you want, whether that’s snappy casual for a laid-back evening, or formal attire for date night. Social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube *

Symphony season is well underway and there is aof opportunities (to embrace your inner virtuoso and attend an Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performance at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.I had the chance to attend “Schumann, Mozart & Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony” earlier this month, which is part of the DeHaan Classical Series.: I am not a symphony savant. But, I had an incredible time. I left feeling impressed by the symphony’s rich soundAn hour before DeHaan Classical Series performances, you can catch “ Words on Music ” in the auditorium, aka a pre-concert chat on the upcoming performance with the musicians, conductors, guest artists. Basically, it’s a (free) opportunity to learn more about the musicHead to the Encore Lounge off the main floor lobby for a glass of wine, beer, cocktail, coffee, or soft drink before the performance or during intermission.Plan ahead by perusing the drink menu online , but the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has a, so all are in good company. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how warm and helpful the staff was.All of the the ushers are volunteers who give back to the ISO with their time —, we’d recommend dipping your toes in the water with a show like “ The Resurrection Mixtape ,” a unique concert that bridges rappers like Tupac and Biggie with classical music. For the experienced symphony-goer, youwith a DeHaan Classical Series performance — Stravinsky’s “Firebird” is coming up on March 17-18.Pro tip:you might think you should clap during each pause in the performance. However, it’s not until the conductor turns around to face the audience that you should show your admiration.