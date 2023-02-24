Try This: World-class music (that even newcomers can appreciate) with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

City Editor Anna here. I had the chance to attend “Schumann, Mozart & Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony” earlier this month, which is part of the DeHaan Classical Series.
Full disclosure : I am not a symphony savant. But thanks to the ISO’s welcoming environment and the immersive experience , I had an incredible time. I left feeling impressed by the symphony’s rich sound and the fact that I got to hear a piece that had never been heard before.
What not to miss:
An hour before DeHaan Classical Series performances, you can catch “ Words on Music ” in the auditorium, aka a pre-concert chat on the upcoming performance with the musicians, conductors, guest artists. Basically, it’s a (free) opportunity to learn more about the music (which makes the experience that much richer).
And what’s a show without a little refreshment? Head to the Encore Lounge off the main floor lobby for a glass of wine, beer, cocktail, coffee, or soft drink before the performance or during intermission. Pro tip: Plan ahead by perusing the drink menu online .
What we’re still talking about:
When you think about an orchestra, you might picture an older crowd , but the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has a diverse range of musicians and audience members , so all are in good company. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how warm and helpful the staff was.
Fun fact: All of the the ushers are volunteers who give back to the ISO with their time — you can feel the community.
How you can experience this:
If you’re just starting your classical music journey , we’d recommend dipping your toes in the water with a show like “ The Resurrection Mixtape ,” a unique concert that bridges rappers like Tupac and Biggie with classical music. For the experienced symphony-goer, you can’t go wrong with a DeHaan Classical Series performance — Stravinsky’s “Firebird” is coming up on March 17-18.
Pro tip: If you’ve never been to a classical show, you might think you should clap during each pause in the performance. However, it’s not until the conductor turns around to face the audience that you should show your admiration.
Comments / 0