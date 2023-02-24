Open in App
Miamisburg, OH
WHIO Dayton

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 South ramp to state Route 725

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 South to State Route 725 West Thursday night.

Police and medics responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 taken to a hospital from crash on I-75 South ramp to state Route 725; Ramp reopens

A motorcycle collided with an SUV and medics took one person to a hospital, a Miamisburg police officer told our News Center 7 crew.

A spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department confirmed Friday morning that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

