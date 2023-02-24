Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 South ramp to state Route 725

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 South to State Route 725 West Thursday night.

Police and medics responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A motorcycle collided with an SUV and medics took one person to a hospital, a Miamisburg police officer told our News Center 7 crew.

A spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department confirmed Friday morning that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.