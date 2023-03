NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 92-year-old woman in front of a West Village bank last week.

The thief approached the victim outside the First Republic Bank on 6th Avenue near West 10th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 16, then stole the money from her purse.

Police said he then fled on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).