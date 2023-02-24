Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Sporting News

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Suns vs. Thunder time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game

By Joseph Corr,

6 days ago

The Suns created a league-wide groundswell with their trade deadline deal for two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant , but the Western Conference landscape remains unchanged as Phoenix waits on the availability of its superstar.

While still with the Nets, Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee on Jan. 8 against the Heat . He has missed his last 18 games consecutively.

Phoenix enters Friday's game with a 32-28 record, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Suns will have the upper hand against a Thunder team on the second of a back-to-back, having just suffered a heart-breaking overtime 120-119 loss to the Jazz on Thursday. OKC currently holds the No. 11 seed in the West with a record of 28-30.

The Sporting News has you covered below with the latest on Durant's injury and availability.

MORE: Suns, Hawks reveal human side of dealing with constant trade rumors

Is Kevin Durant playing vs. Thunder tonight?

While there was optimism that Durant would suit up for his new team soon after the All-Star break, he is listed as out against the Thunder with an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Durant is expected to make his Suns debut against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 1.

Through 39 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

What channel is Suns vs. Thunder on?

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 24
  • T V channel: ESPN
  • Live streaming: Sling TV

Suns vs. Thunder will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Viewers in the United States can also stream the game on Sling TV.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV, which is now offering HALF OFF your first month! Stream Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50 in your first month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

    Suns vs. Thunder start time

    • Date: Friday, Feb. 24
    • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. PT

    Suns vs. Thunder will tip off around 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 24. The game will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

    Suns schedule 2022-23

    Here are Phoenix's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

    Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
    Feb. 24 vs. Thunder 10:00 p.m. ESPN
    Feb. 26 at Bucks 1:00 p.m. ABC
    March 1 at Hornets 7:00 p.m.
    March 3 at Bulls 8:00 p.m.
    March 5 at Mavericks 1:00 p.m. ABC

    Thunder schedule 2022-23

    Here are Oklahoma City's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

    Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
    Feb. 24 at Suns 10:00 p.m. ESPN
    Feb. 26 vs. Kings 7:00 p.m.
    Feb. 28 vs. Kings 8:00 p.m.
    March 1 vs. Lakers 8:00 p.m.
    March 3 vs. Jazz 8:00 p.m.
