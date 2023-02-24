Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Suns vs. Thunder time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game

The Suns created a league-wide groundswell with their trade deadline deal for two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant , but the Western Conference landscape remains unchanged as Phoenix waits on the availability of its superstar.

While still with the Nets, Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee on Jan. 8 against the Heat . He has missed his last 18 games consecutively.

Phoenix enters Friday's game with a 32-28 record, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Suns will have the upper hand against a Thunder team on the second of a back-to-back, having just suffered a heart-breaking overtime 120-119 loss to the Jazz on Thursday. OKC currently holds the No. 11 seed in the West with a record of 28-30.

Is Kevin Durant playing vs. Thunder tonight?

While there was optimism that Durant would suit up for his new team soon after the All-Star break, he is listed as out against the Thunder with an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Durant is expected to make his Suns debut against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 1.

Through 39 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

What channel is Suns vs. Thunder on?

Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Friday, Feb. 24 T V channel: ESPN

ESPN Live streaming: Sling TV

Suns vs. Thunder will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Viewers in the United States can also stream the game on Sling TV.

Suns vs. Thunder start time

Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Friday, Feb. 24 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. PT

Suns vs. Thunder will tip off around 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 24. The game will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Suns schedule 2022-23

Here are Phoenix's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel Feb. 24 vs. Thunder 10:00 p.m. ESPN Feb. 26 at Bucks 1:00 p.m. ABC March 1 at Hornets 7:00 p.m. — March 3 at Bulls 8:00 p.m. — March 5 at Mavericks 1:00 p.m. ABC

Thunder schedule 2022-23

Here are Oklahoma City's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season: