Chegg Adopts $150M Accelerated Share Repurchase By Shivani Kumaresan, 6 days ago

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) to repurchase $150 million of its common stock. The ASR transaction will be effectuated pursuant to Chegg's ...