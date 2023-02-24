Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Driver accused of intentionally crashing into San Diego Central Jail gate

By Jermaine Ong,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6NZM_0kyWdOe400

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of intentionally crashing into a gate at the San Diego Central Jail.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, a Mercedes-Benz station wagon struck the main entrance gate to the jail’s sally port, located at 1173 Front Street in downtown San Diego.

Some law enforcement officers at the jail who heard and saw the crash rushed to the scene and detained the driver.

ABC 10News learned the man, who was not identified, was arrested and faces felony vandalism charges.

It is unknown why the driver struck the jail’s gate.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Man hurt while trying to stop potential car thief in Point Loma
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
$5,000 reward offered in 2019 San Diego murder case
San Diego, CA1 day ago
East County student arrested after attack on staff member
El Cajon, CA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family grieves man hit and killed outside disabled car on SR-78 in Vista
Vista, CA1 day ago
Woman Strangles Aunt to Death During Argument Over Cleaning—Police
Chula Vista, CA20 hours ago
Deputies search for vandals who hit six different locations in Ramona
Ramona, CA16 hours ago
18-Year-Old Driver Who Hit Parked CHP Cruiser on Interstate 8 Dies of Injuries
La Mesa, CA12 hours ago
2 drivers involved in suspected road rage incident, crash on SR-125
Spring Valley, CA2 hours ago
Suspect arrested for murdering an Imperial Valley woman
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man hit, killed in Mission Valley crash identified
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Nanny Sentenced for Killing 4-Week-Old San Diego Baby She Was Hired to Care For
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Poway Man, 54, Charged with Running Spring Valley Steroid Distribution Center
Poway, CA1 day ago
SDPD searching for missing at-risk University City woman
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in San Carlos Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
San Diego Sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to cocaine possession on jail property
San Diego, CA2 days ago
PHOTOS: Hail spotted in San Diego area
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
La Mesa teen accused of using dad's gun to make online threat against a teacher
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
Vehicle Overturns in La Jolla, Traps Driver Inside
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego attorney sentenced for stealing life insurance premium payments
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
Man Sentenced 50 Years to Life for Fatal Easter Sunday 2020 Shooting Near Rolando
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Retired police K-9 who fell into Chula Vista well still recovering
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
‘It’s scary’: Tree topples over hitting City Heights home
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Remains Found in Texas National Park ID’d as Those of 24-Year-Old San Diego Woman
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Tijuana man charged for alleged meth, fentanyl trafficking at border
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Chula Vista reminds drivers of SR-125 offramp closure
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Two teenagers injured in South Bay rollover crash
Imperial Beach, CA3 days ago
Policy lets bullies off the hook in San Diego Unified: Concerned parents
San Diego, CA1 day ago
One killed in collision on eastbound SR 78 near Vista
Vista, CA3 days ago
SDPD to hold public meetings on 'smart streetlights,' license-plate readers
San Diego, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy