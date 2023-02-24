Change location
See more from this location?
South Carolina State
bigcountryhomepage.com
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press,6 days ago
By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press,6 days ago
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faced intense questioning about his movements the night his wife and son were killed as the prosecutor challenged inconsistencies...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0