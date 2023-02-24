Open in App
Ernul, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Ernul man charged with assaulting 3-year-old with autism

By Brandon Tester,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFnCF_0kyWbJ1B00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An Ernul man is facing felony child abuse charges after deputies investigated security footage that shows an individual physically assaulting a 3-year-old with autism, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Nickolas Trebisacci, 29, of Aurora Road, is charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability, felony assault by strangulation, and assault on a child under 12. He was jailed in Craven County under a $150,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a residence on Antioch Road in reference to the security footage.

“Deputies reviewed security footage of the suspect striking a child multiple times and putting his hands around the throat of the child while the child’s parent was at work,” a press release from the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Bern, NC newsLocal New Bern, NC
New Bern Police Department now part of unique ATF program
New Bern, NC18 hours ago
North Carolina man caught on video strangling autistic toddler, deputies say
New Bern, NC3 days ago
Convicted 1990s North Carolina mail bomber resentenced in New Bern
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect arrested in February murder of man in Wallace
Wallace, NC18 hours ago
Man arrested on murder charge in Duplin County
Wallace, NC18 hours ago
Two men arrested after stolen vehicles found in Beulaville
Beulaville, NC2 hours ago
Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Bertie County
Kelford, NC18 hours ago
Multi-agency investigation leads to two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
Morehead City, NC1 day ago
Kinston man arrested for statutory rape
Kinston, NC2 days ago
Skeletal remains found in Bertie County home destroyed in 2022 fire
Kelford, NC18 hours ago
Kinston authorities rescue severely malnourished dog
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Investigation leads to arrest of Kinston man on drug charges
Kinston, NC3 days ago
Jacksonville Police looking for persons of interest in larceny
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager
Vanceboro, NC3 days ago
Greenville driver charged with DWI that started apartment fire
Greenville, NC3 days ago
Chocowinity man arrested on Breaking and Enter Motor Vehicle charges
Chocowinity, NC5 days ago
Jacksonville police investigating fatal crash
Jacksonville, NC3 days ago
Fundraiser set up for Lenoir County firefighter injured in fall
Kinston, NC22 hours ago
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
Greenville, NC4 days ago
Raw video: Carteret County drug bust press conference
Morehead City, NC1 day ago
Puppies from Kinston wild dogs available for adoption at Lenoir County SPCA
Kinston, NC20 hours ago
Vehicle crashes into fuel pump in Morehead City; two injured
Morehead City, NC1 day ago
SBI investigating after Wallace officer-involved shooting
Wallace, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy