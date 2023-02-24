Open in App
Greenwood, IN
WRTV

Remains of Indiana soldier killed during Korean War returned, services planned

By James Howell Jr.,

6 days ago
GREENWOOD — An Indiana soldier killed during the Korean War has finally come home and will be put to rest in March.

Charles Garrigus, 24, was a native of Terre Haute and a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war. He was 24 years old.

Nearly 70 years later, North Korea turned over the remains of Garrigus in 2018. Using circumstantial evidence and DNA testing, Garrigus' remains were confirmed in August 2022.

Serviced from Sgt. Garrigus are scheduled for Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville on March 10. He will be interred in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greenwood.

