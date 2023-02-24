Open in App
Henrico County, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Henrico to close Cheswick Park for the rest of the year

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

6 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Cheswick Park will close for renovations on February 28, 2023, according to the Henrico County Parks and Rec Department. The park, which is the oldest in Henrico, will remain closed for the rest of the year.

When Cheswick Park reopens in January 2024 visitors can expect:

  • A newly paved parking lot
  • New timber curbs with concrete curbs and gutter
  • Improved stormwater management
  • An improved entrance at Forest Avenue
  • A new park sign
  • Renovated bathrooms
  • A rubberized playground surface
  • Pedestrian bridge improvements
  • Trail surface improvements
  • Development of an open fitness area

The $2.1 million project was funded by a 2016 Bond Referendum.

