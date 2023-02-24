Open in App
SaintsNewsNetwork

Report: Saints Restructure Contract of Tyrann Mathieu

By John Hendrix,

6 days ago

New Orleans gets more cap space by restructuring the contract of Tyrann Mathieu.

The Saints continue to chop away at their salary cap overage with just over three weeks to the new league season. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero , Tyrann Mathieu's contract is the latest restructure for New Orleans. The move clears $4.668 million in space for the team.

Mathieu originally signed a three-year, $28.3 million deal with the team last year in free agency. He was certainly a strong presence for the defense and had a strong back half of the year. New Orleans has now cleared just over $31.4 million in space through five players.

Making Way for the Cap

  • Marcus Maye - $4.9M
  • Erik McCoy - $10M
  • Ryan Ramczyk - $10.336M
  • Wil Lutz - $1.5M (contract lowered from $3.4M base)
  • Tyrann Mathieu - $4.668M

The Saints could still look at the deals for Cam Jordan and Marshon Lattimore and restructure them to provide more cap space. Taysom Hill and Demario Davis could be other candidates. They're not too far off from getting where they need to be for compliance, but will undoubtedly need to create some room for free agency and their draft class.

