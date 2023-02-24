Kid Cudi Wins For ‘Entergalactic’ On Night Four Of 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Kid Cudi was named a winner during the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for his Netflix special Entergalactic . On Thursday night (Feb. 22) the final virtual events honored podcasts, writing, and directing. The Cleveland-born rapper was recognized for outstanding writing in a TV movie or special, alongside Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams for the adult animation.

Kid Cudi Sets Release Date For Netflix Animated Show And Album, ‘Entergalactic’

Created with Kenya Barris, Entergalactic explores the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City, according to the official logline.





Related Story



Kid Cudi Sets Release Date For Netflix Animated Show And Album, ‘Entergalactic’



Acclaimed filmmaker Reginald Hudlin was also awarded during the ceremony for Sidney, the Apple TV+ documentary honoring Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an actor, filmmaker, and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Hudlin won the Image Award for outstanding directing in a documentary.

According to Variety , the wins are the first for both the acclaimed director and the Man On The Moon rapper. Hudlin earned four NAACP nominations before taking home his first trophy.

The NAACP will continue to recognize winners at an awards dinner and program on Friday evening (Feb. 24) hosted by actress Bresha Webb. Presenters include Coco Jones, Dominique Thorne, Tichina Arnold, Armani White, and more.

Previously announced winners include Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Quinta Brunson, and Keke Palmer.

Queen Latifah attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will be hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. ET on BET. It will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks, including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.

View the complete list of night four winners during the 2023 NAACP Image Awards below.

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, And 'Wakanda Forever' Among Night Three Winners At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

“Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“ LeVar Burton Reads”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Therapy for Black Girls”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – Student Transfer”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Marissa Jo Cerar – “Women of the Movement” – Episode 101

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Scott Mescudi (Story By), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – “Entergalactic”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes – “Atlanta – The Homeliest Little Horse”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” – Season 6, Episode 6: “Axe and Grind”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Anton Cropper – “Fantasy Football”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Reginald Hudlin – “Sidney”

Viola Davis, Michael K. Williams, Jennifer Hudson Among Night Two Winners At 2023 NAACP Image Awards