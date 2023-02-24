Report: Ole Miss Fires MBB Coach Kermit Davis

The Rebels are 10–18 on the season.

Ole Miss fired men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis on Friday, according to a report by Jon Rothstein . The move comes with just three regular season games left on the Rebels’ schedule, and the team sitting in last place in the SEC at 10–18 (2–13).

Davis was in his fifth season with the Rebels. His tenure got off to a relatively strong start, with a 20–13 season in 2018–19 that culminated in a trip to the NCAA tournament. The team would post just one more winning record during his time in Oxford: a 16–12 season in 2020–21 that ended in an NIT berth. He leaves the program with a 74–79 record and a 32–55 mark in SEC play.

Before taking the job at Ole Miss, Davis led Middle Tennessee for 16 seasons, reaching the NCAA tournament three times, all in his final six years with the Blue Raiders. The team made the round of 32 in back-to-back years in 2016 and ’17.

He also had two brief stints as the coach of Idaho (1988 to ’90, 1996–97) and coached Texas A&M for one season in 1990–91.

Win Case will serve as the interim coach at Ole Miss.