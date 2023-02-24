Change location
Today’s deals: $60 HP Chromebook, $36 foldable camera drone, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more
By Maren Estrada,6 days ago
Friday’s top deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far in 2023. For example, you can get a renewed HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $59.99 instead of $250. The popular $70 Holyton HT25 foldable 1080p camera drone is down to $35.99. There’s also a hidden Amazon deal that drops the Fire TV Stick 4K to just $24.99, matching the all-time lowest price. Plus, the powerful Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop has a big $220 discount today.
In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, February 24.
Today’s top tech deals
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout — all of Amazon’s other Fire TV Stick deals have ended, so this deal might not last much longer
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale at the lowest price ever
- The popular Holyton HT25 1080p foldable camera drone is on sale for $35.99 instead of $70
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are back in stock on Amazon, and they’re down to $99
- 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $194.99 or get AirPods Pro 2 for 229.99
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for discounts on other AirPods models
- The HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $59.99 renewed, a $190 discount from the regular price of $250
- There’s also a huge 60% discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop , dropping the price to $378 from $959
- Save $400 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) , or get the new M2 MacBook Pro with a $200 discount
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available right now
- Popular Govee smart LED light bulbs are $4.52 each when you purchase a 4-pack
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269, which is a $60 discount
- Get the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for only $89.99, which is almost half off
- You can even add a free Echo Dot along with it — just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FREEDOT22 at checkout
- Other Fire TV models are also eligible for a free Echo Dot
- Visit our guide for more Echo Dot deals
ONE DAY ONLY : We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Ninja blenders , cordless stick vacuums , mesh-back office chairs , and Target’s best daily deals .
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.
Mini Drone for Kids with Camera, Holyton HT25 1080P HD Photo, Foldable Toy Drone Gifts for Begi…
Price: $35.99
You Save: $34.00 (49%)
Buy Now
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV
Price: $24.99 with code UP4K23
Buy Now
HP Chromebook 11.6 – Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS – 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren…
Price: $59.99
You Save: $10.01 (14%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $60.00 (38%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Price: $194.99
You Save: $54.01 (22%)
Buy Now
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver
Price: $269.00
You Save: $60.00 (18%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada…
Price: $229.00
You Save: $20.00 (8%)
Buy Now
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6″ HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces…
Price: $352.19
You Save: $606.81 (63%)
Buy Now
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…
Price: $19.99 ($5 each)
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…
Price: $189.00
You Save: $110.99 (37%)
Buy Now
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD …
Price: $1,299.99
You Save: $199.01 (13%)
Buy Now
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS…
Price: $2,099.00
You Save: $400.00 (16%)
Buy Now
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit
Price: Spend $40, Get $8
Buy Now
Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22
Price: Free Echo Dot
Coupon Code: FREEDOT22
Buy Now
FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100
Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free
Buy Now
Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested
