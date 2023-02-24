Open in App
Southampton, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Centrally-Located Colonial Estate in Southampton

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxpEz_0kyWVycW00
Photo byBright MLS

A unique estate in Bucks County has gone up for sale, and those looking to live in the area are in for a treat with this home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdF0y_0kyWVycW00
Photo byBright MLS

Centrally located in the Southampton area, this home features amazing Colonial-style architecture with a modern flare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVT0a_0kyWVycW00
Photo byBright MLS

A large outdoor pool, complete with a diving board and a jacuzzi, will make this home the place to be for family get-togethers and fancy parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0RnT_0kyWVycW00
Photo byBright MLS

Featuring five bedrooms and three full bedrooms, this home is the perfect spot for big families looking to make Bucks County their new home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJ3EZ_0kyWVycW00
Photo byBright MLS

For those looking to live in luxury, this home is an incredible option, as it will serve as a great home base for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9eXQ_0kyWVycW00
Photo byBright MLS

Read and see more of this house at 805 Churchville Road in Southampton, listed for $800,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO.Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

