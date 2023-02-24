Open in App
North Myrtle Beach, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

2-year-old from Ohio drowns in North Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

By Kevin Accettulla,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEATb_0kyWVMWG00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-year-old from Ohio died Tuesday after drowning in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Barron Mitchell Jr., 2, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Tuesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 54th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, Bellamy said. The child died at 11:15 p.m. at the hospital.

The family was preparing to leave the location to head back home to Ohio when they realized the child was missing, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Family members searched for the child inside and outside of the home and found him floating in the inlet behind the location on 54th Avenue North, according to the report. There was about a 10-minute period between the time the child was last seen and then found floating in the water.

North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Controlled burn on 225 acres near Conway causing smoky conditions, officials say
Conway, SC1 day ago
Florence car salesman allegedly misled customers about vehicle trade-ins
Florence, SC1 day ago
Wisconsin group pulls out of search for Tyler Doyle after 3 weeks; SCDNR, North Carolina authorities still looking
North Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WMBF Investigates: Why did the North Myrtle Beach City Manager wear a body camera to a community event?
North Myrtle Beach, SC17 hours ago
Myrtle Beach police investigate alleged domestic violence incident
Myrtle Beach, SC18 hours ago
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Loris Police Department requests ‘Flock Safety’ cameras, increased wages for officers
Loris, SC13 hours ago
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Myrtle Beach residents push for pool on south end
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
2 Longs residents charged with human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Brunswick Co. man wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket
Calabash, NC22 hours ago
Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach starts on Wednesday
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Day 32: Nonprofit announces ‘nothing more’ it can do in search for Tyler Doyle
North Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Residents allowed to return to Myrtle Beach condos after being deemed unsafe
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Myrtle Beach woman recognized for her abundance of unconditional love, empathy
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Man shot by Market Common jewelry store employee during attempted armed robbery denied bond
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Florence continues work to remove blighted, abandoned homes
Florence, SC1 day ago
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Murrells Inlet, SC1 day ago
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Council, NC2 days ago
2 arrested after more than 2,100 heroin bags found during search
Wilmington, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy