Georgia Inquiry Jury Member Leaks News That Multiple Indictments Are Recommended Against Donald Trump And Allies

The Georgia Grand Jury has recommended charging multiple people in the Trump election probe for a range of crimes, a report says. The forewoman of the Grand Jury that investigated former President Donald Trump and his allies for election interference in the 2020 presidential race said that the jurors are urging the prosecutor to charge multiple people with a range of crimes. Yikes!

Multiple People In Trump Election Probe Are Going To Be Charged

The forewoman, Emily Kohrs, coyly replied when asked if the grand jury had recommended charging the former president himself in connection with trying to overturn his election loss in Georgia , The New York Times reported. "You're not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science," Kohrs said. "You won't be too surprised." She told the newspaper that the number of people who the grand jury recommended being indicted is "not a short list." But she would not identify them.

"I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist," she told the Times . "You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I'm trying very hard to say that delicately." The people recommended for criminal charges and the charges recommended in the grand jury's final report will remain sealed by judicial order.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has yet to announce whether she will indict people in the probe. However, a small portion of the grand jury's report that was made public pointed out that jurors had deduced that "one or more witnesses" may have lied under oath when they testified. So, the grand jury is recommending that Willis seek criminal perjury indictments.

"I fully stand by our report as our decision and our conclusion," Kohrs disclosed to The Associated Press in an interview. Willis has been investigating Trump and his campaign lawyers since early 2021 for their attempts to commit election fraud in Georgia .

Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of "widespread voting fraud." He has also accused Willis, a Democrat, of targeting him for political reasons. It was revealed in the case that Trump called Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, on Jan. 2, 2021. The former president then falsely claimed that the election results weren't accurate.

A recording of the call was leaked. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state," Trump said. Here, he is referring to the 11,779 vote margin by which Biden won Georgia. Then, just four days later, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed coup to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory on Jan. 6. Willis has also been examining a slew of alternate electors falsely claimed that Trump had won Georgia to try and award the state's electoral votes to the former president rather than Biden.