Storm Updates: Storm brings heavy rain, snow to Northern California

The interstate was closed to westbound traffic at the Nevada State line and in Truckee due to a traffic collision, according to Caltrans. About 7 p.m. on Friday, all westbound traffic on the interstate has been released, Caltrans said.
Westbound traffic on the interstate was also shut down near Drum Forebay in Placer County following a multi-vehicle collision, according to Cal Fire. Officials said there’s no estimated time of reopening as vehicles are being monitored by the CHP.
Officials said four people were transported to the hospital.
Prior to the westbound closure, the interstate reopened for chain controls from Applegate to the Nevada state line in both directions for passenger vehicles, according to Caltrans. Big rigs and other larger commercial vehicles are being held at Applegate.
Highway 50
The truck that caught fire is being pushed off the road and traffic is expected to be released in about 30 minutes, according to Caltrans.
State Route 49
Has been closed in both directions in Sierra County from Downieville to Sattley.
State Route 89
In El Dorado County it has been closed from Eagle Lake Campground to Bliss State Park.
State Route 20
Eastbound lanes are closed at Nevada Street in Nevada County due to spinout, according to Caltrans.
