Catlettsburg, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kentucky on child porn charges

By Bailey Brautigan,

6 days ago

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man in Catlettsburg, Kentucky was arrested on child pornography charges.

Kentucky State Police say that 35-year-old Ryan Armstrong had allegedly uploaded explicit images of juveniles online.

They searched a home in Catlettsburg on Thursday and found “equipment used to facilitate the crime.” They said that the equipment was sent to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Armstrong faces nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. He faces five to ten years in prison.

He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

