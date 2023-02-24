Open in App
Perkasie, PA
See more from this location?
BUCKSCO.Today

A Bucks County Company Most Likely Made the Baseballs Jackie Robinson Practiced With

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVsYv_0kyWP3lI00
The famed baseball player most likely used balls made by a Bucks County duo.Photo byJackie Robinson Foundation

A Bucks County duo may have been responsible for creating the baseballs used by some of the greatest to play the sport.

Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, recently discussed the connection between baseball legend Jackie Robinson and two brothers from Perkasie who created baseballs. By all accounts, the Bucks County duo’s creations were used by the sports great and others of his generation.

According to McPhillips, Ed and Walter Hubbert began stitching baseballs while working for A.J. Reach Co. in Philadelphia. In 1920, their family moved to Perkasie, where they continued to create the sports implement while living in their house at 142 North Main Street.

They went back to their old company and struck a deal to sell their baseballs to Major League Baseball. It was around this time that Robinson was playing, making it more than likely that he practices with the baseballs made by the local brothers.

Learn more about fun local facts like these at the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Sandwich Shop Coming to a Surprising Location in Bucks County
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
VFTCB’s Mike Bowman Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 101 List
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Local Actor Gives Back to Philadelphia: Giving Millions to Help Those in Need
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newtown Native, Former NFL Player to Compete in Upcoming Season of ‘Survivor’
Newtown, PA33 minutes ago
Former Delaware Valley University Team Captain is Pennridge’s New Head Football Coach
Perkasie, PA20 hours ago
Bucks County Brewery Brings Back Popular Beer, With Specialty Glasses to Celebrate
Croydon, PA7 hours ago
Ottsville Coffee Shop to Host Poets in Live Reading as Part of Literary Tour
Ottsville, PA1 day ago
Former Pennsbury Coach Remembered for Overseeing Historic Era in PA Football
Penn, PA2 days ago
Before Black-History Month Slips Away: One Additional Business Worth Your Patronage
Lancaster, PA2 days ago
Richboro Florists Create Wreath to Honor Fallen Philadelphia Police Officer
Richboro, PA2 days ago
Yardley Resident, President of Penn State Organization Praises University’s Leadership
Yardley, PA7 hours ago
Doylestown Native Returns to the Area for Shows Supporting Her Latest Hit Album
Doylestown, PA3 days ago
Bucks County Community College Honors Several MLK Dream Builders, Young Scholar
Newtown, PA1 day ago
Bucks County Arts Association’s Due Date for the Best Local Photographs Fast Approaching
New Hope, PA3 days ago
Armed suspects wanted for robbery spree in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Popular Flea Market in New Hope Announces Reopening Date, Plans for the Spring
New Hope, PA3 days ago
Police cancel free steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai cars
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bucks County Authorities Hope to Come Closer to Solving Cold Case Six Decades Old
Doylestown, PA3 days ago
Bucks County Community Garden Continues to Honor the Area’s Fallen Heroes
Bensalem Township, PA3 days ago
Pedestrian Killed By Train In Philadelphia: SEPTA
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Montco Officials ‘Flip the Switch’ on Oaks Expo Center and Its Solar Array
Oaks, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy