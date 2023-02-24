A Bucks County Company Most Likely Made the Baseballs Jackie Robinson Practiced With

According to McPhillips, Ed and Walter Hubbert began stitching baseballs while working for A.J. Reach Co. in Philadelphia. In 1920, their family moved to Perkasie, where they continued to create the sports implement while living in their house at 142 North Main Street.
They went back to their old company and struck a deal to sell their baseballs to Major League Baseball. It was around this time that Robinson was playing, making it more than likely that he practices with the baseballs made by the local brothers.
Comments / 0