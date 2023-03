Commerce Blvd construction Photo credit Photo credit to: Infrastructure Technician Extraordinaire Joe "Chooch" Chowanec. From Dickson City PD facebook page.

Officials in Dickson City say work will begin soon to end the flooding concerns along Commerce Boulevard. The announcement is coming as a relief to both business and those who frequent the area for shopping and dining. Parts of the roadway become impassable during rain and the area has become known as "Lake Commerce". Borough officials say correcting the issue will cost just over $400,000.