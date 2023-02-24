Bucks County Brewery’s Latest Beer to Take Flight with Event Featuring Birds of Prey

The latest beer will be released with a wild event, featuring multiple birds of prey. Photo by Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

A popular Bucks County brewery is bringing in a master falconer and his birds to kick off their latest brew, which craft beer fans will flock to.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company , located at 909 Ray Avenue in Croydon , is realizing their latest beer with a unique event. “Falconry Club” is a Grodziskie, a historical Polish-style of beer dating back to the 14th century. An oak-smoked wheat lager, it is a great release for the colder months.

On Feb. 24, the brewery will host an event that will see Master Falconer John Sedlak, of “The Daily Show” fame, bring in his feather friends from 4 – 7 PM.

“Falconry Club takes you back to a universe of mystery, magic, fermentable fantasies, and awesome good,” the brewery said on Instagram.

“The beer is a delicate, straw-colored lager brewed with copious amounts of oak smoked wheat and a kiss of German noble hops.”