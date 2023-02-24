Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Norfolk Southern giving East Palestine Schools $300,000, firefighters getting over $800,000

By Michael Reiner,

6 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN)- Norfolk Southern announced Friday that they are donating over $1 million combined to the East Palestine school district and fire department.

According to the press release, a $300,000 donation will be given to the East Palestine City School District, while $825,000 will be given to  the Village of East Palestine Fire Department.

Third shooting in two months on I-680 in Youngstown

Norfolk Southern said that the donation for the school will be used for the district’s academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities and its long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the derailment.

Schools have recently forfeited games , despite the district being cleared to host athletic and extra-curricular activities.

The donation to the fire department will be used as reimbursement for fire equipment used in the derailment response. The company has already provided a $220,000 reimbursement to fund new equipment for the first responders.

Texas and Michigan getting toxic waste and contaminated soil from East Palestine

The press release states that these donations bring Norfolk’s Southern’s financial commitment to East Palestine to $8 million, with more to come.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

