Kern County, CA
KGET

The latest: Major highways reopen in time for weekend travelers, snow levels could drop again late Friday

By Jacqueline GutierrezJose FrancoLuis Garcia,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPja4_0kyWMGP500

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the worst of the winter storm moves into Kern County on Friday, motorists and travelers continue to experience road closures and unsafe driving conditions.

Winter storm slams Kern County’s forecast

Caltrans and CHP said Highway 178 and Highway 58 were both fully open to traffic as of Friday afternoon. I-5 reopened with CHP escorts at around 5:15 p.m.

CHP reported multiple spinouts on Kern County highways after 5 p.m. and the roadway is flooded on Highway 46 near Brown Material Road.

The highway patrol reported Highway 166 is closed eastbound at Highway 101 in Maricopa.

CHP in Bakersfield said one driver was arrested for going the wrong way on Highway 99 Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said excessive rainfall is in the forecast for Friday night and to look for ponding water in roads. Drivers should avoid driving through any standing water .

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles said the snow levels have risen and rain is falling through the passes. But snow levels could drop again after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

