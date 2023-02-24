Fort Smith Police arrest two in Brooken Hill shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that took place on Brooken Hill Drive over the weekend.

According to police, during the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Jordan Lowery and Ian Cogburn were named as suspects shortly after the incident occurred.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 2100 block of Brooken Hill and occupants fired shots at a person outside of the vehicle before speeding off.

There were reportedly no injuries during the incident, but extensive property damage to nearby buildings and vehicles did occur.

On Feb. 21, police executed a search warrant on Lowery’s residence. He was later interviewed and arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting incident. On Feb. 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Lowery out of Crawford County for a petition to revoke his suspended sentence. The warrant was then served at the Sebastian County jail.

Later that day, police say Cogburn was located and interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested on four counts of Committing a Terroristic Act and booked into the Sebastian County jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate additional arrests. Police say more information may be released when it becomes available and is deemed appropriate.

