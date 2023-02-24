Open in App
Stockton, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Stockton Record

Who are the latest Stockton Record Athletes of the Week?

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTjVL_0kyWKwoz00

The postseason in winter prep sports has been kind to Stockton-area teams. With success on the court, field, and mat, The Record had many athletes to choose from for the Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12- 18.

Briseis Serrano of Lincoln girls wrestling and Bryan Cuellar of Venture Academy boys soccer are The Record/Recordnet.com Athletes of the Week. Here’s how the two athletes stood out among the crowd to earn this recognition.

Bryan Cuellar

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Team contributions: Cuellar was a key factor in the Mustangs' historic win in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 championship match on Feb. 18. The senior forward scored two goals, one with his foot and one with his head to propel his team to a 3-1 victory over Riverbank. The win gives Venture Academy boys soccer its first-ever blue banner.

Being an offensive threat during the postseason is nothing new for Cuellar. He led the Mustangs in goals made per match and total goals. His 29 made goals this season have him ranked No. 22 in California. A stellar season has also earned Cuellar the MVP award in the Central California Athletic Alliance.

Briseis Serrano

Class: Senior

Position: Wrestles in the 116-pound weight class

Team Contributions: Serrano grappled as if her life depended on it in the Sac-Joaquin Women’s Masters from Feb. 17-18. The senior took on wrestlers from Inderkum, Woodcreek, Johansen, and Edison over the two-day tournament. She was victorious in every matchup, finishing first in the 116-pound weight class.

Her winning match against Edison’s Arianna Villa ended in an 8-0 decision. Bringing home the gold to the Trojans was just the icing for Serrano, who will also compete in the State Championship this weekend in Bakersfield. With a noteworthy finish at the Masters, she will be a wrestler to watch that can go far in the tournament.

Each week The Record selects a girl and boy athlete to be highlighted based on their accomplishments from the prior week. To suggest The Record Athletes of the Week, email sports reporter Shannon Belt at sbelt@recordnet.com.

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Monkey, kangaroo travel through snow on Interstate 80 to get to Manteca school
Manteca, CA1 day ago
9 car collision on Walerga Road near Antelope
Antelope, CA1 day ago
Fatal Car Accident on River Road and Sawyer Avenue Near Oakdale
Oakdale, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stockton, March 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Stockton, CA2 days ago
'We make these huge contributions and then it gets erased': Black cowboy club in Elk Grove looks to reclaim the sport
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Buckhorn BBQ + Grill
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Where to find classes for adults in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Chef Dennis Sydnor makes debut on 'Plate It, Sacramento!'
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Two Sacramento City Unified buses involved in separate crashes
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
X Street encampment sweeps conducted ahead of storms
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Elk Grove overnight warming location opens through Friday
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Highway 99 shooting in Sacramento injures man, CHP says
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Snow in Vacaville!
Vacaville, CA5 days ago
Sacramento Zoo introduces newest addition to its capybara habitat
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Copperopolis man, Stockton woman killed in crash near Modesto
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Sensational cookie spots in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Antioch, Oakland men arrested in follow-home robbery of 71-year-old Sacramento woman
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Roseville Cash for Grass rebate now available
Roseville, CA23 hours ago
Meet the East Bay Dragons, the oldest Black motorcycle club in the West
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Person hit by car in Tracy
Tracy, CA2 days ago
Kaiser to move hundreds of Oakland workers to Pleasanton campus
Oakland, CA6 days ago
4 Richmond men arrested for 3 Saturday bank robberies in Stockton
Stockton, CA3 days ago
Winter Weather Freezes The Bay
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Man hit, killed on Roseville Road in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Why a Sacramento PG&E bill jumped to $400 in just a month
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Teacher arrested for being intoxicated at a Stockton elementary school
Stockton, CA4 days ago
Two cars catch fire on U.S. Route 50 in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Historic snowfall strikes Bay Area mountains
Santa Cruz, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy