The Herald-Times

BPD officer injured after Bloomington North student throws knife

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times,

6 days ago
Police officers from three agencies responded to an incident at Bloomington High School North this week during which an officer was struck in the face with a knife reportedly thrown by a 16-year-old student.

A police report said a Bloomington officer sustained a cut to the mouth that required stitches and had glass fragments in his eyes from what was described in the report as a "kitchen knife" shattering a window before it hit the officer as he tried to calm down the teen.

A school resource officer called 911 Tuesday afternoon asking for help, Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said, when a student experiencing a mental health crisis threw chairs inside a classroom, breaking windows after other students had been evacuated. No other injuries were mentioned in the police report.

Officers from BPD, the sheriff's department and Indiana State Police were at the scene. The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m., just 15 minutes before students were to leave for the day.

Parents and others arriving to pick up students, who were released one section of the building at a time, saw numerous police cars and an ambulance parked outside the school.

A BPD sergeant at the scene knew the student, was able to de-escalate the situation and convinced the teen to go with his mother, who took him to IU Health-Bloomington Hospital for evaluation, Pedigo said.

North principal Matt Stark sent parents an email at 3:36 p.m. alerting them of the incident and saying school activities were back to normal. "Fortunately, our trained teachers and staff responded immediately and contacted emergency medical personnel and law enforcement."

The report estimated the cost of replacing the shattered windows at between $5,000 and $10,000.

