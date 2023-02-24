UWGB women's basketball clinches share of Horizon League title, top seed for tournament

GREEN BAY – These are the moments and big games Natalie McNeal had in mind when she transferred from St. Louis to play for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team last spring.

The former Germantown guard helped lead UWGB to a 64-49 win in front of 1,964 at the Kress Center on Thursday, scoring a game-high 16 points and giving her team a big jolt off the bench the same way she has for months.

This wasn’t just another one of UWGB’s 24 wins this season. This solidified the Phoenix as the best team in the Horizon League, capturing at least a share of its first Horizon regular-season title since 2018 and locking up the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament that begins Tuesday.

The Phoenix will get a bye into Thursday's quarterfinals, when it will host the lowest remaining seed at 7 p.m. at the Kress Center. The semifinals and championship are set for March 6-7 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

UWGB (24-4) and CSU (26-4) easily have proven to be the two best squads in the 11-team league, but UWGB went 2-0 against the Vikings this season and won both games by double figures.

It can wrap up an outright league title with a win in a regular-season finale against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, but the heavy lifting has been done until the tournament.

“This is like a dream come true,” said McNeal, whose team has won 21 of its past 22 games. “I mean, we are not done yet. That’s the best part. I don’t even have the words to explain. I’m just so happy.”

The score was tied at 45 with 9 minutes, 23 seconds remaining when the Phoenix took over to cruise to a title.

It scored 11 straight points, starting with a layup from Jasmine Kondrakiewicz before three straight baskets from McNeal and a 3-pointer from senior guard Sydney Levy on an assist from McNeal capped the run.

CSU got back to within eight points with less than a minute remaining, but UWGB sealed the win with seven free throws in the final 41 seconds.

The Phoenix shot below 36% in three of the four quarters, but its top-ranked defense made everything difficult for CSU.

The Vikings have one of the top contenders for the league’s player of the year in junior guard Destiny Leo, who is averaging 18 points and shooting 44% overall and 38.8% from beyond the arc.

But she couldn’t do much of anything against sophomore guard Bailey Butler and the Phoenix for the second time this season.

Leo was held to 10 points and shot 2-for-11 overall and 1-for-8 from long range in 34 minutes after scoring just 5 points and shooting 1-for-9 in the first meeting in January. It’s her two worst shooting performances of the season.

Butler had five of UWGB’s nine steals.

“Bailey is a good player, Bailey was really intent on keeping the ball out of her hand the best she could,” UWGB coach Kevin Borseth said. “Leo is probably the player of the year in our league and just a phenomenal player. I thought we really had a big sense of urgency guarding her, and you needed to.

“It was a great effort.”

It wasn’t just a great effort on Leo. UWGB held CSU to 30.9% shooting (17-for-55), including 6-for-22 from 3-point range. It also forced 18 turnovers that led to 17 points and held a team under 50 points for the 11th time this season.

The Vikings entered with the No. 1 scoring offense in the league but were held to their fewest points since scoring 44 against UW-Milwaukee in January 2021.

While UWGB clamped down on defense, it was business as usual for an offense that doesn’t have any big scorers but has several who can hurt teams any given night.

The Phoenix had three others finish in double figures along with McNeal, with Butler scoring 11 points and Levy and Kondrakiewicz adding 10 apiece.

Kondrakiewicz also had 10 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season and the second in her three-year career.

The stakes were high in this one, but UWGB delivered like it has all season.

“One of the big things I knew coming here is that Green Bay women’s basketball culture is bought in,” McNeal said. “Everyone is going to work hard in the offseason and all the games leading up to moments like this, when it counts.

“I can tell you we did feel the pressure a little bit. But just knowing we worked very hard, everyone individually, to get ourselves in this position, you have got a lot of confidence you can lean back on when the big game comes.”