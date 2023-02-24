MCCC Hosts 9th Annual Tri-County High School Art Exhibition

Best in Show: “Preparation,” an oil on canvass by Wenlan Jin from The Hill School. Photo by Montgomery County Community College.

Students from 16 high schools from Montgomery , Berks , and Chester counties will be sharing their talents at Montgomery County Community College’s 9th Annual Tri-County High School Art Exhibition and Competition. The event takes place on the Pottstown campus.

This free exhibition features 170 pieces of artwork and opens Wednesday, Feb. 22. There will be a reception and awards ceremony from 5–7 PM.

“We’re grateful for the terrific turnout for the exhibit this year. We have a record number of pieces on display, and I’m continually impressed with the quality and creativity of the artwork,” said Patrick Rodgers , MCCC Galleries Director.

“Area art teachers are doing amazing projects with their students, and this is a great glimpse of the exuberance and inspiration taking place in classrooms from Reading to Springfield Township .”

This year’s juror, Rhonda Counts, is an independent artist, a designer by background and a former Disney Imagineer. She selected several pieces for special recognition, including:

This year’s Best in Show, a $50 award sponsored by the Pottstown Area Artist’s Guild, was awarded to Wenlan Jin from The Hill School for “Preparation,” an oil on canvas.

Second place ($50) went to Bridget Metzger from Spring-Ford High School for “Samsara,” a mixed media of acrylic, alcohol markers, and colored pencil.

Third place ($50) was awarded to Brooke Banninger of Owen J. Roberts High School for “The Wallowing Woman,” ceramics. The Juror’s Choice Award ($50) was awarded to Maddy Sterner of Spring-Ford High School for “Burnout,” mixed media sculpture.

The exhibit will be open through March 24 but will be closed March 13-17 for spring break.