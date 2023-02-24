Open in App
Waterloo, IA
The Des Moines Register

State high school bowling champions crowned in Waterloo

By Special to the Register,

6 days ago

Note to readers: This story has been updated from its original publication to include the correct names of this year's state girls champions.

Vicki Andrews of Des Moines Lincoln (Class 3A), Kadence Hyde of Waterloo East (2A) and Kali Johnson of Forest City (1A) won state girls bowling championships last week.

On the boys side, Jackson Satterlee of Cedar Falls (3A), Trey VanWyk of Oskaloosa (2A) and Adam Denny of Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) took home state individual titles.

Competition was held at Maple Lanes and Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Waterloo West won the 3A boys team championship. Fort Dodge captured the 2A team title, and Maquoketa took home the 1A championship. Southeast Polk finished third in 3A.

On the girls side, Dubuque Senior won the 3A team title, Lewis Central was the 2A champion, and Maquoketa made it to the top in 1A.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: State high school bowling champions crowned in Waterloo

